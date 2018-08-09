MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mario Adrion by Mirko Fuhrherr
The handsome Mario Adrion at The Squire Management stars in Refresh story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mirko Fuhrherr. In his interview for MMSCENE Magazine issue 20 Mario shared: “I use the exposure that modeling has given me to encourage other people to live a healthy lifestyle and follow their impulses. Knowing that I could potentially impact real lives in a positive way is the most rewarding feeling.“
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Discover more of the session below:
Model: Mario Adrion at The Squire Management
Photographer: Mirko Fuhrherr – www.mirko-fuhrherr.de
We love hearing from you, connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram.