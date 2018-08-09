Barry Lomeka in Sans Filtre by Chuck Ryes for MMSCENE Magazine

Barry Lomeka

The handsome Barry Lomeka at Elite Models Paris stars in Sans Filtre tory captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition by fashion photographer Chuck Ryes. In charge of grooming and makeup was beauty artist Julie Hoyez.

AVAILABLE NOW IN $22.90 PRINT & $3.90 DIGITAL

Styling is work of Calvin Nymon, who for the session selected pieces from Arthur Avellano, Atelier Neutre, Rives Paris, Nike, Calvin Klein, Pierre Cardin, Maison Montagut, Linda Farrow, Vinti Andrews, to name a few.

Discover more of the story below:

Photography Chuck Ryes
Stylist Calvin Nymon
Model Barry Lomeka from Elite Models Paris
Hair & MUA Julie Hoyez

