Barry Lomeka in Sans Filtre by Chuck Ryes for MMSCENE Magazine

The handsome Barry Lomeka at Elite Models Paris stars in Sans Filtre tory captured for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s August 2018 edition by fashion photographer Chuck Ryes. In charge of grooming and makeup was beauty artist Julie Hoyez.

Styling is work of Calvin Nymon, who for the session selected pieces from Arthur Avellano, Atelier Neutre, Rives Paris, Nike, Calvin Klein, Pierre Cardin, Maison Montagut, Linda Farrow, Vinti Andrews, to name a few.

Discover more of the story below:

Photography Chuck Ryes

Stylist Calvin Nymon

Model Barry Lomeka from Elite Models Paris

Hair & MUA Julie Hoyez