in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Uno Models

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Mario Lopez by Juan Mudar

Photographer Juan Mudar and stylist Laia Gomez team up for our latest exclusive story

Mario Lopez

The handsome Mario Lopez at Uno Models poses for In Full Bloom story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Juan Mudar. In charge of styling was Laia Gomez, with production from Patricia Calleja. Grooming is work of beauty artist Gabriela G. at The Artist Talents (Keka) for NYX y ICON.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Mario is wearing selected pieces from Guess, Sandro Paris, The Kooples, CK, Morato, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, G Star, and Diesel.

Mario Lopez
Jacket MARCIANO GUESS
Sweater SANDRO PARIS
Sweater MORATO
Jacket and jeans SANDRO PARIS
Mario Lopez
Tracksuit CK
T-shirt LEVIS
Mario Lopez
Sweater MORATO
Mario Lopez
Denim shirt GUESS
Shirt SANDRO PARIS
Jeans THE KOOPLES
Belt CK
Juan Mudar
Jacket and sweater HUGO BOSS
Trousers G STAR
Juan Mudar
Polo shirt LACOSTE
Juan Mudar
Jacket and sweater HUGO BOSS
Trousers G STAR

Juan Mudar

Juan Mudar
Polo shirt LACOSTE

Juan Mudar

Juan Mudar
Jacket MARCIANO GUESS
Sweater SANDRO PARIS
Trousers DIESEL
Juan Mudar
Polo shirt LACOSTE

Photographer Juan Mudar – @juan_mudar
Stylist Laia Gomez – @laiazemogh
Groomer Gabriela G. at The Artist Talents(Keka) for NYX y ICON
Model Mario Lopez at Uno Models
Production Patricia Calleja – @nariz_de_payaso_studio

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Simon Nessman

Simon Nessman Models David Yurman Fall 2021 Men’s Jewelry Collection
Song Weilong

Song Weilong is the Cover Boy of Men’s Uno China November 2021 Issue