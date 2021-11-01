MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Mario Lopez by Juan Mudar

The handsome Mario Lopez at Uno Models poses for In Full Bloom story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Juan Mudar. In charge of styling was Laia Gomez, with production from Patricia Calleja. Grooming is work of beauty artist Gabriela G. at The Artist Talents (Keka) for NYX y ICON.

For the session Mario is wearing selected pieces from Guess, Sandro Paris, The Kooples, CK, Morato, Lacoste, Hugo Boss, G Star, and Diesel.

Photographer Juan Mudar – @juan_mudar

Stylist Laia Gomez – @laiazemogh

Groomer Gabriela G. at The Artist Talents(Keka) for NYX y ICON

Model Mario Lopez at Uno Models

Production Patricia Calleja – @nariz_de_payaso_studio