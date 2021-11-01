in Advertising Campaigns, Dominique Models, Fall Winter 2021.22 Campaigns, I LOVE models Milano, IMG Models, Kult Model Agency, Matthew Brookes, Men's Jewelry, Premium Models, Simon Nessman, Soul Artist Management, Wiener Models

Simon Nessman Models David Yurman Fall 2021 Men’s Jewelry Collection

Photographer Matthew Brookes and supermodel Simon Nessman team up for David Yurman’s FW21 campaign

Simon Nessman
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes

Jewelry company DAVID YURMAN enlists supermodel Simon Nessman to star in their Fall 2021 Men’s campaign lensed by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of styling was Jessica Diehl, with grooming from beauty artist David von Cannon, and production by Michael E DiCarlo. The collection celebrates men of character, and New York style, with both modern, and classic pieces.

Simon Nessman
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Simon Nessman
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Simon Nessman
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
Simon Nessman
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes
DAVID YURMAN
©DAVID YURMAN, Photography by Matthew Brookes

