Simon Nessman Models David Yurman Fall 2021 Men’s Jewelry Collection

Jewelry company DAVID YURMAN enlists supermodel Simon Nessman to star in their Fall 2021 Men’s campaign lensed by fashion photographer Matthew Brookes. In charge of styling was Jessica Diehl, with grooming from beauty artist David von Cannon, and production by Michael E DiCarlo. The collection celebrates men of character, and New York style, with both modern, and classic pieces.
