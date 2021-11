Actor Song Weilong takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China‘s November 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer He Kaituo. In charge of styling was Tony Wen, who for the story selected looks from top brands such as Saint Laurent, Prada, Bottega Veneta, Emporio Armani, and Berluti, among others.

Photography © He Kaituo for Men’s Uno China, discover more at – @mensunochina