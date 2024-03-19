NCT Member Mark Lee Covers Elle Korea April 2024 Issue

NCT member Mark Lee takes the cover story of Elle Korea Magazine‘s April 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Shin Sunhye. In charge of styling was Kim Youngjin, with fashion direction from Son Dayea, art direction by Lee Sojeong, and set design by Jeon Yeabyul. Beauty is work of hair stylist Han Songhee, and makeup artist An Seongeun. For the session Canadian singer, rapper, dancer and songwriter based in South Korea is wearing selected pieces from Polo Ralph Lauren.

The multi-talented Mark Lee embodies the spirit of youth on the cover of Elle’s latest edition. With a journey marked by earnest self-discovery, Mark stands at a point in his career where he faces no obstacles, navigating his path with unwavering dedication.

Mark reflects on the photo shoot, noting a shift towards a more mature and rebellious aesthetic compared to his previous work. His insights hint at an evolution, not just in style but in substance, as he continues to redefine his image and influence in the industry.

The interview that followed the shoot unveiled the secrets behind Mark’s sustained creativity and his knack for keeping his expression unrestrained. “I always try to experiment with something new. The desire to avoid predictability is what drives me,” Mark shared, revealing the mindset that fuels his artistic endeavors.

Mark also opened up about the significance of practice and recording studios in his life, describing them as spaces that still invoke a sense of nervous anticipation. Despite his vast experience, Mark emphasizes the importance of maintaining a level of tension to achieve the excellence he strives for.

With NCT DREAM’s comeback announced for March 25, Mark expressed excitement and readiness on behalf of the group. “The Dream members and I are looking forward to meeting our fans. After extensive preparation since our last album, we believe this will be our most personal work yet,” he remarked, highlighting the collaborative spirit and shared anticipation that energize the group.

Mark didn’t miss the opportunity to praise his fellow NCT members, attributing his growth to the collective dynamic. “The members are my biggest source of growth. We’re each other’s first audience and critics, fostering a healthy competitive environment that pushes us all to excel,” he explained, shedding light on the camaraderie and mutual respect that power their creative process.

Photography © Shin Sunhye for Elle Korea, read more at elle.co.kr