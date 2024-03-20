Deng Wei Covers L’Officiel Hommes China March 2024 Issue

Actor Deng Wei takes the cover story of L’Officiel Hommes China Magazine‘s March 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Fan Xin. For the session C-drama star is wearing selected looks from Dior Men’s Spring Summer 2024 Collection.

Charlotte Tilbury, the renowned British makeup brand known for its luxurious beauty products and empowering message, has recently announced global partnership with Deng Wei. The brand’s founder, Charlotte Tilbury, took to Instagram to share the exciting news of Chinese actor becoming the new Global Makeup Spokesperson.

Deng Wei, celebrated for his captivating performances and dashing confidence, embodies the essence of Charlotte Tilbury’s brand philosophy – unlocking inner confidence to make dreams a reality. Tilbury herself expressed immense delight in welcoming Deng to the family, highlighting his passionate dedication to his craft and his magical brilliance. This partnership is about merging artistic talents to inspire a wave of confidence among Charlotte Tilbury lovers, particularly in China and beyond.

Deng’s influence as a celebrated actor and his alignment with the brand’s core beliefs make him the perfect ambassador to carry this message across borders. His ability to connect with audiences through his artistry is expected to resonate well with the brand’s ethos, encouraging individuals to embrace their beauty and confidence.

Photography © Fan Xin for L’Officiel Hommes China, read more at lofficiel.cn