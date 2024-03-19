Yoon Ahn‘s designs of the AMBUSH® Fall Winter 2024 collection challenge sportswear and the conventional preppy look. By combining sporting features with the classic buttoned-up style, Ahn plays with the stereotype of the “unhinged preppy.” The collection’s oversized designs, which are slouchy and comfortable, reflect a trend towards simplicity and practicality that is appropriate for today’s busy lifestyle. Carefully blending vintage pieces with a modern twist—like worn-out collars and tattered knits with varsity patches—tells the story of how beloved, classic wardrobe essentials change over time.

Ahn’s approach to the collection intensifies the contrast between rebellion and conformity, which is a recurrent motif of AMBUSH®. But this season, the brand’s lively vitality is paired with a gentler, more understated style. The collection has a young, dress-up appeal thanks to elements reminiscent of schoolgirl and ’50s style, such as knee-length A-line jackets and white collars tied with ribbons. However, despite its sophistication, the collection still has a lively attitude, as evidenced by the jewellery items and the return of athletics and plaid.

We are taken in by fashion that acts as a link between many experiences and states of being by fusing youth and maturity, collegiate and professional, and the joyful character of raves with the soberness of reality. The collection’s accessories, which include the recognisable heart purses, delicate kitten heels, and bulky brogues, further express this idea of duality and transition.

See all the looks from AMBUSH® Fall Winter 2024 Collection in the Gallery below: