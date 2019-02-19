MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Marley Bradbury by Carolina Mong
Fashion photographer Carolina Mong captured Boyhood exclusive story featuring the handsome Marley Bradbury at Nevs Model Agency for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES. In charge of hair styling and makeup were beauty artists Hongyi Xiao and Carolina Mong. Assistance by Iris.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session Marley is wearing total looks from Hongyi Xiao‘s The Body I Live In collection. Discover more of the story below:
Model: Marley Bradbury at Nevs Model Agency
Photographer: Carolina Mong – @carolina_mong
Designer: Hongyi Xiao
Hair Styling and Makeup Artists: Hongyi Xiao, Carolina Mong
Assistance: Iris
