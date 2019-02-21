Yuri Pleskun Models BILLY Los Angeles Fall Winter 2019.20 Collection

Pin 0 Shares

Designer Holly Jovenall presented BILLY Los Angeles‘ Fall Winter 2019.20 Season 004 – The Policy Of Memory Collection with the latest lookbook featuring supermodel Yuri Pleskun captured by fashion photographer Laurence Ellis.

“‘It’s inspired by the past, but I don’t live there anymore,’ Jovenall says, ‘I’m moving forward and moving the design forward. This is BILLY in 2055.’ The struggle to emerge from the fog of memory is relieved with clean forms that express comfort and solidity. The ideas in Season 004 are resolved, the darkness of the past is part of the balance.

Graphics in Season 004 all come from Jovenall’s hand: a charcoal drawing declares “MY HOME IS YOUR HOME”, another is a Western sketch after a photograph of Billy, Jovenall’s father (BILLY’s namesake), and black-and-white photographs are printed from those Jovenall took of horses on her family’s farm. Jovenall introduces suiting for BILLY for the first time for Fall/Winter 19. The new pieces include a wideleg military inspired herringbone twill pant with a raw edge hem that grazes the ankle, as well as a blazer and trench coat, both of which are single-breasted with a subtle notch lapel and western inspired detailing. These new classics add a mature dimension to the collection, pairing easily with sweats, denim or tees to build a distinctly BILLY “suit”.“





