MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Martim Monteiro by Juan de los Mares
Out of the Beach story exclusively captured for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Juan de los Mares features the handsome Martim Monteiro at Berta Models Management. Makeup is work of beauty artist Emily Quintal.
For the session Martim is wearing selected looks from Zara, Mango, H&M, Topman, and Benetton. Fashion assistance by Veronica Tirrito and Emily Quintal.
Model: Martim Monteiro at Berta Models Management
Makeup Artist: Emily Quintal
Fashion Assistance: Veronica Tirrito and Emily Quintal
Photographer: Juan de los Mares
