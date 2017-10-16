From Frame to Fame: Rafal by Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo for Elle Men HK

The handsome Rafal at Wonderwall stars in From Frame to Fame story captured for Elle Men HK‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo. In charge of styling was Fabiana Vardaro, with grooming from Simona Parrella.

For the session Rafal is wearing selected looks from the likes of Paul Smith, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Gucci, among other. Discover more of the story bellow:





