From Frame to Fame: Rafal by Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo for Elle Men HK

Elle Men HK

The handsome Rafal at Wonderwall stars in From Frame to Fame story captured for Elle Men HK‘s latest edition by fashion photographer Lukasz Wolejko-Wolejszo. In charge of styling was Fabiana Vardaro, with grooming from Simona Parrella.

For the session Rafal is wearing selected looks from the likes of Paul Smith, Bottega Veneta, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Saint Laurent, and Gucci, among other. Discover more of the story bellow:


For more of Lukasz’s work visit wolejko-wolejszo.com

