MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Matt Jackson by Cristina Vignoli

Fashion photographer Cristina Vignoli captured Dreamland Hollywood exclusive session for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Matt Jackson represented by FiveTwenty Model Management. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Yuki Kano, and makeup artist Chisato Chris Arai.
For the story inspired by the Netflix series “Hollywood”, Matt is wearing vintage looks. Wardrobe assistance by Camilla Barucci, lighting assistance by Ioan Urs.
Photographer, Stylist: Cristina Vignoli – @cv_1986_cv
Makeup Artist: Chisato Chris Arai
Hair Stylist: Yuki Kano
Model: Matt Jackson at FiveTwenty Model Management
Lighting Assistant: Ioan Urs
Wardrobe Assistant: Camilla Barucci