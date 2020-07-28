in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Matt Jackson by Cristina Vignoli

The handsome Matt Jackson stars in Dreamland Hollywood story lensed and styled by Cristina Vignoli

Matt Jackson

Fashion photographer Cristina Vignoli captured Dreamland Hollywood exclusive session for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring the handsome Matt Jackson represented by FiveTwenty Model Management. In charge of beauty were hair stylist Yuki Kano, and makeup artist Chisato Chris Arai.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story inspired by the Netflix series “Hollywood”, Matt is wearing vintage looks. Wardrobe assistance by Camilla Barucci, lighting assistance by Ioan Urs.


Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Matt Jackson

Photographer, Stylist: Cristina Vignoli – @cv_1986_cv
Makeup Artist: Chisato Chris Arai
Hair Stylist: Yuki Kano
Model: Matt Jackson at FiveTwenty Model Management
Lighting Assistant: Ioan Urs
Wardrobe Assistant: Camilla Barucci

editorialsexclusivePortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Donat

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Donat by Oleg Borisuk