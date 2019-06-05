in Editorial, Magazines

Max Barczak Poses for Live & Travel Magazine June 2019 Issue

Wojciech Jachyra Photographed Heartbreaker Story Starring Max Barczak

Max Barczak
Photo © Wojciech Jachyra for Live & Travel

Fashion photographer Wojciech Jachyra captured Heartbreaker story featuring the handsome Max Barczak at Malva Models for Live & Travel Magazine‘s June 2019 edition. In charge of styling and beauty was Dorota Pieludz. Retouching by Anastazja Burak.

For the session Max is wearing selected pieces from Male-Me, Reserved, Cropp, House, and Zara.

Publication: Live & Travel
Photographer & Production: Wojciech Jachyra – @wojciechjachyra_photography
Model: Max Barczak at Malva Models
Stylist, Beauty Artist: Dorota Piełudź
Retouch: Anastazja Burak

