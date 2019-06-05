Max Barczak Poses for Live & Travel Magazine June 2019 Issue

Fashion photographer Wojciech Jachyra captured Heartbreaker story featuring the handsome Max Barczak at Malva Models for Live & Travel Magazine‘s June 2019 edition. In charge of styling and beauty was Dorota Pieludz. Retouching by Anastazja Burak.
For the session Max is wearing selected pieces from Male-Me, Reserved, Cropp, House, and Zara.
Publication: Live & Travel
Photographer & Production: Wojciech Jachyra – @wojciechjachyra_photography
Model: Max Barczak at Malva Models
Stylist, Beauty Artist: Dorota Piełudź
Retouch: Anastazja Burak
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments