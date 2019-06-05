Tom Holland Stars in the Cover Story of Icon Magazine June 2019 Issue

Spider-Man star Tom Holland teams up with fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management for the cover story of Icon Magazine‘s June 2019 edition. In charge of styling was Jason Rembert, with grooming from beauty artist Christine Nelli at The Wall Group.
Icon Magazine – elpais.com/elpais/icon
Photographer: Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com
Stylist: Jason Rembert
Grooming: Christine Nelli at The Wall Group
Talent: Tom Holland
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments