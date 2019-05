MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Max Viitiv by Alina Haravska

The handsome Max Viitiv at OK’S Model Management stars in Leave Your Message After the Tone story captured exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Alina Haravska.

In charge of styling was Valentyna Nesavchyn, who for the session selected pieces from Reserved, Lyle&Scott, Levis, Nike, Zara, River Island, Asos Design, Hugo, Fred Perry, Dickies 874, Colins, and Pull&Bear.

Discover more of the session below:





Jeans jacket: ZARA

Jacket: RIVER ISLAND

Jeans: LEVIS

Hat: ASOS DESIGN

Turtleneck: RESERVED

T-Shirt, bag: vintage

Trousers: HUGO

Flip-flops: ASOS DESIGN

Turtleneck: FRED PERRY

Trousers: DICKIES 874

Sneakers: NIKE

T-Shirt, bandage: vintage

Jacket, weared as a shirt: RIVER ISLAND

Pullover: COLINS

Scarf: PULL&BEAR

Turtleneck: RESERVED

Jacket: vintage

Coat: LYLE&SCOTT

Jeans: LEVIS

Sneakers: NIKE

Photographer: Alina Haravska – @haravska

Stylist: Valentyna Nesavchyn

Model: Max Viitiv at OK’S Model Management

