LOOKBOOK: SAINT LAURENT Pre-Fall 2019 Menswear Collection

Rory van Millingen Photographed Saint Laurent Pre-Fall 2019 Collection

SAINT LAURENT Pre-Fall 2019
Photography © Rory van Millingen for Saint Laurent

Discover Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello‘s Pre-Fall 2019 menswear collection lookbook starring Alex Rychkov, Benno Bulang, Dylan Christensen, Lenny Diaw, Nikita Rumjancevs, and Vassili Schneider.

In charge of photography was Rory van Millingen, with styling from Alastair McKimm, and casting direction by Samuel Ellis Scheinman. Beauty is work of hair stylist Pawel Solis, and makeup artist Satoko Watanabe.

