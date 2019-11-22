in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Melancholia by Tea Sirbiladze

Ivo de Gortari and Joseph Valentine Jensen team up for our latest exclusive story

Tea Sirbiladze

Fashion photographer Tea Sirbiladze captured Melancholia story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Ivo de Gortari and Joseph Valentine Jensen at Universe Scout Street Hunting Agency.

In charge of styling was Polis, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Prada, Armani, Dior, Versace, Comme des Garçons, and Cos.

Discover more of the session below:


Tea Sirbiladze

Jersey Armani Vintage

Tea Sirbiladze

Shirt Versace

Tea Sirbiladze

Tea Sirbiladze

Jersey Armani Vintage
Pants Dior

Tea Sirbiladze

Jersey Comme des Garçons
Pants Cos

Tea Sirbiladze

Jersey Armani Vintage

Tea Sirbiladze

Tea Sirbiladze

Total Look: Prada Vinatge

Tea Sirbiladze

Jersey Armani Vintage
Pants Dior

Tea Sirbiladze

Tea Sirbiladze

Tea Sirbiladze

Photographer: Tea Sirbiladze – @unlimited01
Stylist: Polis
Models: Ivo de Gortari and Joseph Valentine Jensen at Universe Scout Street Hunting Agency

