MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Melancholia by Tea Sirbiladze

Fashion photographer Tea Sirbiladze captured Melancholia story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Ivo de Gortari and Joseph Valentine Jensen at Universe Scout Street Hunting Agency.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Polis, who for the session selected pieces from top brands such as Prada, Armani, Dior, Versace, Comme des Garçons, and Cos.
Discover more of the session below:
Jersey Armani Vintage
Shirt Versace
Jersey Armani Vintage
Pants Dior
Jersey Comme des Garçons
Pants Cos
Jersey Armani Vintage
Total Look: Prada Vinatge
Jersey Armani Vintage
Pants Dior
Photographer: Tea Sirbiladze – @unlimited01
Stylist: Polis
Models: Ivo de Gortari and Joseph Valentine Jensen at Universe Scout Street Hunting Agency