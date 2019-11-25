in Lookbooks, Menswear, Spring Summer 2020

LOOKBOOK: CANALI Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Collection

Gregorio Crappa, Kim Jeong Woo, Omar Didiba, Paul Ferrari & Ryu Usuda Model Canali SS20 Looks

Discover Canali‘s Spring Summer 2020 collection lookbook featuring models Gregorio Crappa, Kim Jeong Woo, Omar Didiba, Paul Ferrari, and Ryu Usuda. The Spring Summer 2020 collection was inspired by Italian summer and leisurely afternoons.

The color palette draws on discrete hues, evocative of a summer spent on the banks of a lake or in the flowering countryside. The colors simulate a journey through the iconic Italian landscape: warm reds, hazelnut browns, lush greens and earthy neutrals recall the natural tones of the outdoors. Shades of white and gray delicately mingle with assorted hues of blue, which deepen to the color of a lake at dusk. Patterns enhance the chromatic movement with delicate mélange, woven effects, micro-motifs, and tone on tone expressions, each adding a touch of lively refinement to the collection.

The fabrics used further reflect the essence of lightness and ease. Natural materials such as linen – pure or mixed with wool and silk – cotton, seersucker and suede; combine in soft and elegant silhouettes. Some separates fuse natural fibers with innovative technology, enhancing a garment’s utility through specialized techniques, like the water, stain, and crease resistant properties of impeccabile garments.Finally, the accessories and footwear favor the lifestyle of a man seeking comfort and adventure with practical travel bags, sneakers, and suede moccasins, on the horizon for next summer.

