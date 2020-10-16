in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mike by Max Jorquera

Discover Pour Some Sugar On Me story featuring the handsome Mike lensed by Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Fashion photographer Max Jorquera captured Pour Some Sugar On Me story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS starring fresh faced Mike at We Love Models. Styling is work of Mauricio Fredes, who for the session selected looks from Jacquemus.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Berni Silva. Casting direction by Sosmann.


Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Max Jorquera

Photographer: Max Jorquera – www.maximilianojorquera.com
Stylist: Mauricio Fredes
Hair & Makeup Artist: Berni Silva
Casting Direction: Sosmann
Model: Mike at We Love Models

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet Stars in GQ Magazine November 2020 Issue
Hugh Laughton-Scott

Hugh Laughton-Scott Models MHL. by Margaret Howell FW20 Collection