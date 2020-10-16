MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Mike by Max Jorquera

Fashion photographer Max Jorquera captured Pour Some Sugar On Me story exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS starring fresh faced Mike at We Love Models. Styling is work of Mauricio Fredes, who for the session selected looks from Jacquemus.

In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Berni Silva. Casting direction by Sosmann.





Photographer: Max Jorquera – www.maximilianojorquera.com

Stylist: Mauricio Fredes

Hair & Makeup Artist: Berni Silva

Casting Direction: Sosmann

Model: Mike at We Love Models