MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Mimir Jensen by Taylor Hall O’Brien

Mimir Jensen

Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Mimir Jensen at Muse Model Management captured by fashion photographer Taylor Hall O’Brien. Styling is work of Rasaan Wizard, who for the session mixed looks from Carhart with Champion and vintage pieces.

Mimir Jensen

Tank: Vintage
Pants: Carhart

Mimir Jensen

Look: Carhart
Hat: Vintage

Mimir Jensen

Tank: Vintage
Jacket, pants, T-shirt: Carhart
Hat: Champion
Bag: Vintage Military

Mimir Jensen

Full Look: Carhart

Mimir Jensen

Tank: Vintage

Mimir Jensen

Full Look: Carhart

Mimir Jensen

Tank: Vintage
Jacket, Pants, T-shirt: Carhart
Hat: Champion
Bag: Vintage Military

Mimir Jensen

Full Look: Carhart

Model: Mimir Jensen at Muse Model Management
Stylist: Rasaan Wizard – www.rasaanwyzard.com
Photographer: Taylor Hall O’Brien – taylorhallobrien.com

