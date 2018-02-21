MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Mimir Jensen by Taylor Hall O’Brien
Discover the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session featuring the handsome Mimir Jensen at Muse Model Management captured by fashion photographer Taylor Hall O’Brien. Styling is work of Rasaan Wizard, who for the session mixed looks from Carhart with Champion and vintage pieces.
Tank: Vintage
Pants: Carhart
Look: Carhart
Hat: Vintage
Tank: Vintage
Jacket, pants, T-shirt: Carhart
Hat: Champion
Bag: Vintage Military
Full Look: Carhart
Tank: Vintage
Full Look: Carhart
Tank: Vintage
Jacket, Pants, T-shirt: Carhart
Hat: Champion
Bag: Vintage Military
Full Look: Carhart
Model: Mimir Jensen at Muse Model Management
Stylist: Rasaan Wizard – www.rasaanwyzard.com
Photographer: Taylor Hall O’Brien – taylorhallobrien.com
