Daniel van de Birk & Luca Marchesi Model RCANO SS18 Collection

Discover RCANO‘s Spring Summer 2018 campaign featuring models Daniel van de Birk and Luca Marchesi captured by fashion photographer Dino Busch. In charge of styling was Rafael Raya Cano, with hair and makeup from beauty artist Giorgia Palvarini.

“Inspired by the mysterious movie “20,000 leagues under the sea” from 1955, Wreck’s story draws from the idea of a permanent vacation. Representing an explorer and adventurous man on a mission to discover his own identity in the new world, by dropping noticeable hints like the shiny jump suit as a diving tank and the unstructured double-breasted suit as the uniform of a captain. Through this collection, the designer reminds us of the nostalgia from the old days at sea and those wonderful trips from around the world.“





Images courtesy of Dino Busch – www.dinobusch.com