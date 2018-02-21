Top Dog: Supermodel Sean O’Pry poses for Michael Schwartz

Supermodel Sean O’Pry stars in Top Dog story captured for GQ Russia‘s March 2018 edition by fashion photographer Michael Schwartz at Atelier Management. In charge of styling was Mark Holmes, with grooming from Scott McMahan at Kate Ryan.

For the session Sean is wearing selected pieces from top brands such as Salvatore Ferragamo, Giorgio Armani, Berluti, Louis Vuitton, Prada, and Moncler among other.





Images courtesy of Atelier Management – www.ateliermanagement.com