Peng Yuchang is the Cover Star of Harper’s Bazaar Man China

Actor Peng Yuchang stars in the Halloween inspired cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Man China Magazine‘s November 2023 edition. For the session Yuchang goes on a thrilling adventure at Universal Studios in Beijing. The story captures his adventurous spirit, courage, beliefs, and persistence as he encounters the delightful characters from Illumination Entertainment, such as the Minions and Pumpkin Heroes, and also embarks on a whimsical and highly daring journey, filled with endless screams.

Peng Yuchang, born on October 25, 1994, is a renowned Chinese actor and singer. He rose to fame with his roles in movies like “Our Shining Days” and the award-winning film “An Elephant Sitting Still,” directed by Hu Bo. In 2019, CCTV-6‘s China Movie Report recognized him as one of the “New Generation Four Young Actors Skilled in Acting,” alongside Liu Haoran, Leo Wu, and Hu Xianxu. Forbes China included Peng in their prestigious “30 Under 30 Asia 2019” list, which highlights influential individuals under the age of 30 who have made a significant impact in their respective fields. He also secured the 57th position on the Forbes China Celebrity 100 list in 2019 and the 67th position in 2020.