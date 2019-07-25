in Editorial, Exclusive, Magazines, MMSCENE Magazine

Nikos Shadi & Daniel Rasielewski Star in MMSCENE Magazine #31 Issue

Photographer Joey Leo captured Goodnight Brother for MMSCENE Magazine’s latest edition

MMSCENE Magazine

Models Nikos Shadi at The Legion MGT and Daniel Rasielewski at Ace Models Athens team up with fashion photographer Joey Leo for Goodnight Brother story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition.

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

In charge of styling and hair styling was Yannis Kyriazos, using Label.m for hair, and fashion pieces from Dimitri Zafiriou, Tezenis, Concept Store Athens, and Liberta Store Athens.

Discover more of the session below:


MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

MMSCENE Magazine

Photography & Direction JOEY LEO – www.joeyleo.com
Fashion & Hair using Label.m YANNIS KYRIAZOS – @yannis_kyriazos
Models NIKOS SHADI at The Legion MGT and DANIEL RASIELEWSKI at Ace Models Athens

MMSCENE ISSUE 31

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

EditorialexclusivemagazinesMMSCENE MAGAZINE

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Get The Latest Updates Straight To Your Inbox!

By subscribing to our newsletter you agree to MMSCENE's Terms of service . You can unsubscribe at any time.

WEEK ON IG: Roberto Bolle, Chris Heria, Sean O’Pry…