Nikos Shadi & Daniel Rasielewski Star in MMSCENE Magazine #31 Issue

Models Nikos Shadi at The Legion MGT and Daniel Rasielewski at Ace Models Athens team up with fashion photographer Joey Leo for Goodnight Brother story coming from the pages of our MMSCENE Magazine‘s latest edition.

AVAILABLE IN DIGITAL $3.90 and PRINT $24.90

In charge of styling and hair styling was Yannis Kyriazos, using Label.m for hair, and fashion pieces from Dimitri Zafiriou, Tezenis, Concept Store Athens, and Liberta Store Athens.

Discover more of the session below:





Photography & Direction JOEY LEO – www.joeyleo.com

Fashion & Hair using Label.m YANNIS KYRIAZOS – @yannis_kyriazos

Models NIKOS SHADI at The Legion MGT and DANIEL RASIELEWSKI at Ace Models Athens

