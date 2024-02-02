MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: North East by Boa Campbell

The handsome Sama stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature photographed by Boa Campbell. In charge of styling was Yoshi Miyamasu, with hair styling and makeup done by Jun Furukawa.

For the session Sama is wearing selected pieces from Hisui Hiroko Ito, Dr. Martens, H&M, and Bow Wow.

Creative Director, Photographer Boa Campbell – @boacampbell

Fashion Stylist Yoshi Miyamasu – @yoshi_miyamasu

Hair and Makeup Jun Furukawa – @junfurukawa713

Model Sama – @iamsama2