in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: North East by Boa Campbell

Model Sama photographed by Boa Campbell and styled by Yoshi Miyamasu

The handsome Sama stars in the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive feature photographed by Boa Campbell. In charge of styling was Yoshi Miyamasu, with hair styling and makeup done by Jun Furukawa.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the session Sama is wearing selected pieces from Hisui Hiroko Ito, Dr. Martens, H&M, and Bow Wow.

outer, top, pants HISUI HIROKO ITO, shoes DR. MARTENS
coat H&M, jacket, shirt, pants BOW WOW, shoes DR. MARTENS
outer, top HISUI HIROKO ITO
outer, top, pants HISUI HIROKO ITO, shoes DR. MARTENS
outer, top, pants HISUI HIROKO ITO, shoes DR. MARTENS
outer, top HISUI HIROKO ITO
coat H&M, jacket, shirt, pants BOW WOW, shoes DR. MARTENS
jacket, shirt, pants BOW WOW, shoes DR. MARTENS
outer, top, pants HISUI HIROKO ITO, shoes DR. MARTENS
outer, top, pants HISUI HIROKO ITO, shoes DR. MARTENS

Creative Director, Photographer Boa Campbell – @boacampbell
Fashion Stylist Yoshi Miyamasu – @yoshi_miyamasu
Hair and Makeup Jun Furukawa – @junfurukawa713
Model Sama – @iamsama2

editorialsexclusiveMMSCENE STYLEPortfolio updates

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

MMSCENE Exclusive Interview with Maceo De Souza

Dsquared2 Dual FW24 Collection