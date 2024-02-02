Dsquared2 Dual FW24 Collection

The Dsquared2 Fall Winter 2024 runway show was all about the transformation, and the power of metamorphosis through fashion. As models, represented by sets of twins, walked down the runway, they represented the dual nature of the brand’s aesthetic—from the raw, unrefined textures of day wear to the sleek, sophisticated silhouettes of night attire. This deliberate contrast illustrated the brand’s signature style codes, with an exploration of fabric treatments, silhouettes, and the transition between day and night. The raw aspect of the collection celebrated Dsquared2’s rugged individualism, with ultra-detailed denim, distressed leather, and fringed outerwear, presenting a deliberate mash-up of oversized, slouchy, and cropped, body-skimming shapes. This was deliberately juxtaposed against the refined elegance of evening wear, with its sharp tailoring, glossy fabrics, and sparkle.

The transformation theme was incorporated into each piece, as everyday items underwent an evolution into their more polished counterparts. Men’s pea coats transformed into pristine, double-breasted tuxedos, while short puffer parkas became luxurious faux-pony anoraks. Women’s evening wear dominated with plunging necklines and an emphasis on sexiness and skin, showcasing the brand’s flair for drama. By night, men’s wear received a “glow up” with transparent chiffon shirts, sparkling velvet, and glossy python leather.

Accessories played a crucial role in completing the transformation narrative, with bags and shoes transitioning from the practical to the exquisite. Worn suede duffels and Gothic Belt Bags contrasted sharply with satin and python printed leather clutches, adorned with the distinctive back-to-back D2 hardware. Footwear evolved from rugged boots to elegant, heeled options, elongating the silhouette and enhancing the overall elegance. The addition of jewelry, featuring shimmering colored stones set in polished gold, provided the final touch to the transformation.

Discover more of the DSQUARED2 Fall Winter 2024 runway collection in our gallery: