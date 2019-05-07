MMSCENE Summer 2019 Issue Is Out Now – Lorenzo, Rafael Miller and more…

The fast paced digitisation of the fashion industry, just as our own lives, has undeniably made Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and so many other apps change our perception of the world around us. Thus, for the summer 2019 issue we merged the sentiment of a timeless punk and rock elegance, with our covers starring new legends of the digital age such as mega-influencer the french top model Rafael Miller as well as model and rock star in the making Lorenzo Sutto.

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

Scroll down for more of the new issue:

Our obsession with everything digital is letting us wonder for years now what does all this mean for the fashion industry? While at the same time this may be a definite sign of democratisation, yesterday’s ruling by the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals in the United States has reversed the Fair Use right for good. Making it unacceptable to take another’s photograph to use on a website, Instagram or any other web or media outlet. This ruling going in line with regulations in Europe is to significantly change in the coming months and years the way we consume media. The freedoms we are now so used of might disappear over night. This massive vortex of endless sharing of everyone’s and everybody’s content without asking if deemed illegal is to change the mass digital consumption we are so used of. Till then, MMSCENE as a magazine with it’s origins coming from pages of a web page is always here to celebrate breakthrough talent both in design, photography and modelling scene.

Nevertheless going back to the season we were thinking about vacations to come, thus we talked about various vacation strategies in articles by our editorial team but also taken the opportunity to catch up with our cover stars. Rafael Miller is photographed for this issue on the streets of Paris, sits down once again to talk with us about his take on the modelling industry, while Lorenzo Sutto shares with us how he manages to mix his love for fashion and music.



Elsewhere in this issue, we ventured with our newly appointed New York Editor Damien Vaughan Shippee for a Euro trip to Budapest, where we captured an elegant new session by photographer Igor Cvoro starring the promising model and music producer Anthony. Fashion photographer Chris Fucile ventured to the great outdoors for a brightly coloured session styled by Douglas Vanlingha featuring some of the season’s stand out pieces from the likes of Thom Browne, Vivienne Westwood and Juun.J. Portraits are once again on the spotlight with a striking New York session by photographer Go Minami, starring breakthrough models Jaron Baker, Dakota Martine, and Willem. When it comes to New York we are thrilled to reunite with the masterfully talented photographer Hadar Pitchon who with stylist Nicholas Mackinnon teamed up for a shoot starring the handsome Patryk Lawry. When it comes to reunions it is a pleasure for us to have the talented Fadli Rahman contribute a story styled by our Asia Fashion Editor Randolph Tan with the talented Ivan Claudiu.



Finally, we had a pleasure to also seat down for interviews with models Justin Eric Martin and Morten Nielsen as well as designer Maxime Simoens who now at the helm of Paule Ka and his very own M.X Paris.

Photographers: Chris Fucile, Danilo Pavlovic, Fadli Rahman, Go Minami, Guillaume Malheiro, Hadar Pitchon, Pat Supsiri

Stylists: Andrew Hainsworth, Douglas Vanlingha, Luca Bouday, Mori, Nicholas Mackinnon, Stefano Guerrini

MMSCENE 030 LORENZO SUTTO COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)

MMSCENE 030 RAFAEL MILLER COVER (PRINT $26.90 – DIGITAL $3.90)