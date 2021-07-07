MODEL CITIZEN: CORRADO MARTINI

Model on the rise CORRADO MARTINI sits down with Editor MAJA VUCKOVIC to talk about his rise on TikTok, career goals and dream jobs.

Read the interview + see more of the story captured by photographer Mark Mendez below:

Hi Corrado, glad to have you at MMSCENE! Can you tell us a bit more about yourself?

My name is Corrado Martini from San Siego California

Tell us how you got into the TikTok Scene, where do you get all the ideas for your videos?

I got into the tiktok scene cause my close friend nagged me 24/7 about how good of a chance I had at making it big on the app. I never believed him until I started posting short videos 1-2 times a day and saw how fast It took off. I got my ideas by just watching the fyp and what other similar creators posted.

How do fans respond to your content?

Fans respond to my content with positive vibes and spreading love. They all make me feel very special and make me wanna push harder and harder everyday to make everyone proud.

Did you expect this kind of reach when you started?

To be honest I didn’t expect anything out of social media when I first started. I just expected a couple videos to do decently and gain a couple hundred followers. Then my numbers started going crazy and out of nowhere I was hitting 10k, 100k, and later 1 million likes on tiktok.

How did you get discovered as a model, was it through TikTok?

No, I was discovered by my sister’s mother agent, Robert Dahey, at a Starbucks in Carmel Valley. I wasn’t even on tiktok at this point and wanted nothing to do with it.

What’s your modelling career goal?

My modeling career goal is to travel the world and to be signed with the big 4. Traveling the world while modeling for a living would be a dream come true.

Any favorite brands you’d like to work with?

My top brands I’d like to work with are Calvin Klien, Levi Jeans, Tillys, Tom Ford, Dior, and so many more.

Any future plans?

My future plan is to take on the acting world and make myself a household name.

Keep up with Corrado – @corradommartini

Photographer MARK MENDEZ – @mcmpix_

Stylist ALEX SHERA – @a.shera.style

Model CORRADO MARTINI at Wilhelmina LA – @wilhelminamodels

