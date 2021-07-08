Balenciaga Menswear Fall 2021 Couture Collection



<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Creative Director of Balenciaga and his team take back the legendary fashion house on the Parisian couture scene. In what was the hottest show of the ongoing Paris Fashion Week the label was daring enough to come back to couture with both men’s and women’s designs. While the collection often blurs the lines between strictly men’s and women’s looks, more than twenty looks are taking on distinct menswear design lines.

While going back to the couture is a great contribution to the craft, Balenciaga’s couture customer is still undefined. While men’s couture was always symbolic for Parisian brands such as Chanel during Lagerfeld, Gvasalia and his team have developed a full Menswear Couture collection.

The collection hits on multiple ends, from Gvasalia taken oversized formal wear, to sartorially crafted coats as well as the touch of sportswear so close to the new Balenciaga Menswear DNA.

Discover all the menswear couture collection from Balenciaga Fall 2021:

Discover the complete Balenciaga Couture collection including womenswear looks on DSCENE Magazine’s Runway coverage page.