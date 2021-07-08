10 Unique Gift Ideas For Men Who Have Everything

When it comes to gifts for men, there are a few gifts that always hit the mark. But at this point, it’s more than likely you’ve ticked off many of these presents already. Finding the perfect gift isn’t so easy when you’re shopping for the man who is nearly impossible to shop for. The answer is finding a one-of-a-kind gift the men in your life might not buy themselves.

Whether you’re going for a personal touch or trying to find something you know he’ll actually get some use out of, you won’t have to look too far to find it. To help you out, we spent hours searching for the most unique gifts for men. From the latest gadgets and tech accessories to trendy wardrobe essentials, read on to discover our gift guide for every type of guy.

If you’re looking to go the extra mile, you can opt for personalised gifts for him. They can reference their interests, offer them the opportunity to try something new, or even serve as a reminder of past events or a memory. Whether it’s personalised with their name, initials, or perhaps a special date, they will love any gift that you went to the trouble of having it custom made just for them.

With all this in mind, we have collected a diverse list of gifts for him that will cover most men’s interests.

Coffee Subscription box

One of life’s simple pleasures is a morning cup of coffee. It’s the ritual that starts the day. The most important thing about coffee beans is that they’re freshly roasted. Coffee subscription boxes can be the perfect solution as they are not only upgrade over the supermarket stuff, they also offer a large variety of beans customized to the individual needs of the consumer, without him needing to leave the house.

Stainless steel water bottle

We know water is important. To avoid dehydration, we should all drink more water. The easiest way to stay hydrated is to always keep a water bottle with you. A premium stainless steel water bottle is a great gift for men that are always on the run as it allows them to enjoy great tasting water anywhere they go, and it can personalised for a more unique touch.

Personalised Airpod Case

Since their release in late 2016, Apple’s AirPods have become a worldwide hit. Airpod cases are not only functional but they also double as a fashion accessory. With a premium leather monogrammed airpod case you can add a luxe touch to his on-the-go listening . You can find a huge selection of trendy airpod cases online including some unique or custom, handmade pieces.

An easy-to-follow skincare regimen

Skincare is a basic necessity, hence a no shrill skin care set packed with the essentials could make a great gift for the men in your life. A straightforward skincare routine will make them look and feel more refreshed. By buying a skincare gift set you usually get more bang for your buck than if you were to purchase everything individually. Take the opportunity to gift a curated skin care set based on individual skincare needs.

A coffee table book

Whether he takes an interest in architecture, fashion, design or simply needs to spruce up his coffee table, coffee table books are a great gift for aesthetes as they are stunning on both the outside and inside. They are modern, graphic, full of personality and design impact and a great read if you are looking for design inspiration.

A customized leather wallet

The first reason for gifting a wallet is that almost every man uses one daily. Knowing that your gift is useful will help you rest assured that it will not wind up in a random drawer. A wallet is something you carry at all times and it will go the distance.

Leather is the ideal material to use when making personalised men’s wallets. They are available in a variety of styles, and with several engraving options to make that custom monogram really pop.

For men that deal with cards more than cash, a card holder would be a better alternative.

A powerful portable speaker

Speakers are used by many of us on a daily basis. A portable bluetooth speaker is a great gift for any music lover or enthusiast. They are great for people who travel and are stuck in hotels as they can be used universally with most iPhones, iPads, tablets and smart phones. And for the individualist there are several customizing options available.

Custom charging Station for multiple devices

It can be quite a difficult task to buy a gift for an Apple lover who seemingly has every gadget the company makes. However, there are several third-party products and accessories available to help users get the most out of their Apple devices. For a more luxe feel, this stylish dock is hand-shaped from solid wood with the option to get any name or monogram professionally engraved, making this a wonderful gift idea that won’t look out of place on display. It charges your iPhone and Apple Watch at once in a convenient and stylish manner.

Smart Garden 3 Indoor Gardening Kit

This innovative indoor gardening kit is a perfect gift for urban dwellers with a green thumb. Rooftops, backyards, and balconies are usually a luxury in the city and not everyone has enough direct sunlight in their apartment to keep a plant alive. Luckily, the variety of indoor gardening kits is better than it has ever been before. Plug it in, fill the tank, and the smart garden will take care of the rest.

GoPro HERO9 Digital Action Camera

For adrenaline junkies and globe trotters the GoPro Hero 9 action camera is a perfect pick. This waterproof camera is packed with top features such as the ability to capture crisp high resolution 20MP photos and shoot 5K videos. There’s also an option to capture slow motion footage and record time lapse videos, plus stream HD videos and control the camera by using voice commands.