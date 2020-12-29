MODEL TALK: ALVARO SILVEIRA

This issue’s MODEL TALK is the promising ALVARO SILVEIRA who started his modeling career winning in a modeling contest and is today one of the most in-demand fresh faces. We talk with Alvaro about working as a model, beauty essentials and acting as one of his future plans.

Read the interview + see more of the story lensed by photographer Giuseppe Riserbato after the jump:





How were you discovered?

I was discovered thanks to the Elite Model Look Contest. A cousin of mine told me I should join. I thought …why not? And luckily, I did, cause at the end I won! Something I was not expecting at all.

Did you have any interest in modeling before you were discovered?

Honestly, I did not know much about the fashion industry, I was just 16 and I was not considering fashion as a life choice…

How did becoming a model change your life?

Actually, it changed everything! From my daily routine to traveling, self-care and learning English. On a personal level… I think I became more open-minded. Meeting extraordinary and very talented people is exciting and inspires me a lot!

If you weren’t a model what would you be?

I am studying psychology, so something related to that would be nice, I am still figuring that out though..

Your dream modeling job?

A fragrance campaign.

What have you learnt from the modelling industry?

What we have talked about before… I feel I have learnt to be much more sociable, but also other things such as to never give up and keep working hard.

What was the most challenging part of working as a model you faced so far?

When I started, I did not have many job opportunities. Some clients believed I was too tall. So it was tough to keep on going, when I felt there were very few open doors. That was the challenge. I did not know back then that the best was still to come.

What advice could you give a model starting their career?

Be strong, fight for what you want, and keep focused. In case you may feel weak or doubtful, have a chat with someone who supports you.

What are you up to these days besides modelling?

I am studying psychology. Is something that really catches my eye. When I have free time, I love to have nice walks and go surfing in my hometown Vigo. It’s a nice place to be… good landscapes, nice people… you should pass by one day! Drinks on me.

How would you describe your style?

My style is very simple! I normally wear plain-colored clothing. Mostly black and white. Nothing too sophisticated but I like a nice cut or fabric.

Who are your favorite designers?

I really admire the work of Kim Jones, Raf Simons, Kris Van Assche, and Hedi Slimane.

What are your beauty essentials?

Moisturizer for my face and hair wax. For anything else I really like to keep it simple.

Any guilty pleasures? Something that no one knows about you.

Pistachios ice-cream, it just always makes me feel good!

Name three countries that you want to travel to.

The United States I want to go to New York, but I also want to visit Mexico and South Africa.

What’s on your current playlist?

From Travis Scott to The Clash or AC/DC. When I’m at the gym, I love hip hop. If I’m just walking down the road, I would go for rock from the 70’s, 80’s, 90’s, like Sex Pistols, Nirvana or Queen. If I’m going out with friends, I will probably get in the mood of Reggaeton. I listen to a lot of playlists during my day and I love dancing, so…

What are your future goals, dreams and plans?

I am open to what the future might hold, especially within the fashion industry and cinema. I would like to try besides modelling, new projects that involve acting. The next plan I and my agents are working on, is to stay for a while in NYC. That is something I am quite excited about! Dreams… Get to know Leonardo Di Caprio. He is just a great actor, activist and all the girls are crazy about him haha.

Keep up with Alvaro on Instagram – @alvarosilveirasanchez

Photographer GIUSEPPE RISERBATO – @giusepperiserbato

Stylist STEFANO GUERRINI – @stefano_guerrini

Stylist Assistant SALVATORE PEZZELLA – @sasy_pezz

Grooming VALERIA STEFANELLI – @valeriastefanelli_mua

Model ALVARO SILVEIRA at Elite Barcelona – @elite_barcelona

Originally published in MMSCENE Magazine Issue 35 – SHOP IN PRINT AND DIGITAL