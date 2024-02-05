NCT Wish Star in Dazed Korea February 2024 Issue

NCT Wish, Japanese boy band and final sub-unit of the South Korean boy band NCT, takes the digital cover story of Dazed Korea Magazine‘s February 2024 edition lensed by fashion photographer Hyea W. Kang. In charge of styling were Choi Bora and Kim Jaewook, with art direction from Song Yuli. Beauty is work of hair stylist Jang Haein, and makeup artist Moon Jiwon.

I started thinking about my career path since the third year of middle school. Wondering what could be fun to do, I began learning acting first. I was juggling studies and acting when I got cast towards the end of my first year in high school. That’s how I entered the company and started dancing and singing. – Sion

My family, members, and fans who support us (keeps me going through tough times). During our pre-debut tour, we heard from fans that seeing us gave them strength. Those words actually gave me a huge amount of strength. I want to continue to be someone who has a positive impact on others. And jelly. I like jelly. – Riku

I’ve been a passionate fan of EXO since I was young. Especially, I admired Kai a lot. If it weren’t for him, I wouldn’t be here. (Laughter) I want to shine on stage like Kai. I’ve liked SM Entertainment since I was young. I want to release a lot of good songs and do a concert soon. We performed in front of many fans during our pre-debut tour. Now that we’re debuting, I’m very excited to introduce ourselves to more people. – Yushi

Coming to SM Entertainment, both singing and dancing were completely new and scary to me. But as I did a little at a time, I think I gradually started to enjoy it. Though I still have to enjoy it more. When we do a pre-debut tour, we have a send-off meeting after the performance. Then, fans say a lot of nice things like “I gained strength,” “I was moved by listening to your song,” and feeling their warmth really touched me. – Jaehee

Yes, that’s right. We were in line to buy MDs before the NCT concert started, and that’s when I was cast. Honestly, I don’t remember anything about that concert. That moment was so thrilling and felt like a dream. (Laughter) Especially because it’s a group I liked, I have a greater desire to do well. We want to become a team that fits the name of NCT. – Ryo

I joke around a lot. I tend to speak my mind directly. I don’t hold back on praise and advice. I like it because I think it helps us to develop and improve together. – Sakuya

Photography by Hyea W. Kang for Dazed Korea, read more at dazedkorea.com