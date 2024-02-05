Jung Hae-in is the Cover Star of Harper’s Bazaar Korea

Actor Jung Hae-in takes the digital cover story of Harper’s Bazaar Korea Magazine‘s latest edition lensed by fashion photographer Choi Moonhyuk. In charge of styling was Seulgi Yoon, with set design from Hyewon Yoo. Beauty is work of hair stylist Hyunwoo Lee, and makeup artist Suyeon Jeong. The digital cover story brings together the refined elegance of fine jewelry brand Tasaki and the undeniable charm of actor Jung Hae-in. Known for its commitment to modern and sophisticated designs, Tasaki chose to highlight their highest quality pearls and diamonds in a shoot that perfectly encapsulates the essence of their signature ‘Danger’ collection with the theme ‘Dangerous Man’.

Jung Hae-in, taking on a new challenge with his upcoming romantic comedy drama “Mom’s Friend’s Son,” shared his excitement and anticipation for diving into a genre he has yet to explore. He expressed admiration for his co-star Jung So-min’s extensive experience in romantic comedies and mentioned his approach to understanding the genre by familiarizing himself with her work.

The conversation then shifted to Jung Hae-in’s experience on the set of “Veteran 2,” an eagerly awaited film where he discussed the invaluable lessons learned from actor Hwang Jung-min. His gratitude towards Hwang’s efforts to create a comfortable environment on set speaks volumes of the collaborative spirit and mutual respect that drives the Korean film industry.

Marking his 12th year in the industry, Jung Hae-in shared his perspective on his career, emphasizing the endless journey of self-discovery that acting affords him. He underlined his belief that an actor’s legacy is built through their works, expressing a desire to be involved in a broader range of projects.

Photography by Choi Moonhyuk for Harper’s Bazaar Korea, read more at harpersbazaar.co.kr