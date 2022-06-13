in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, Nevs Model Agency

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Niek Diepstraten by Matthew Tortolano

Photographer Matthew Tortolano and stylist David Bartlett team up for our latest exclusive story

Niek Diepstraten

The handsome Niek Diepstraten at Nevs Models star in Les Belles Artes story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Matthew Tortolano. In charge of styling was David Bartlett, assisted by Finley James Graham, with grooming from beauty artist Carl Stanley.

For the session Niek is wearing selected pieces from Maria Black, Daily Paper, Salt Murphy, Zara, Jacquemus, Valentino Garavani, and Cos.

Niek Diepstraten

Niek Diepstraten

Niek Diepstraten

Matthew Tortolano

Matthew Tortolano

Photographer: Matthew Tortolano – @matthew.tortolano
Stylist: David Bartlett – @stylist_david
Grooming: Carl Stanley – @carlstanleymakeup
Model: Niek Diepstraten at Nevs – @niekdiepstraten, @nevsmodels
Styling Assistant: Finley James Graham – @finleyjamesgraham

