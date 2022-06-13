MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Niek Diepstraten by Matthew Tortolano

The handsome Niek Diepstraten at Nevs Models star in Les Belles Artes story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Matthew Tortolano. In charge of styling was David Bartlett, assisted by Finley James Graham, with grooming from beauty artist Carl Stanley.

For the session Niek is wearing selected pieces from Maria Black, Daily Paper, Salt Murphy, Zara, Jacquemus, Valentino Garavani, and Cos.

Photographer: Matthew Tortolano – @matthew.tortolano

Stylist: David Bartlett – @stylist_david

Grooming: Carl Stanley – @carlstanleymakeup

Model: Niek Diepstraten at Nevs – @niekdiepstraten, @nevsmodels

Styling Assistant: Finley James Graham – @finleyjamesgraham