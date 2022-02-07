MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nils Bremer by Kevin Sikorski

The handsome Nils Bremer (New York Models, Promod Model Agency) stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sikorski. In charge of styling was Jovan Clark, assisted by Keella Garre.

For the story Nils is wearing selected pieces from Armani, Zara, H&M, and Macy’s. Photo assistance by Paulina Older.

Photographer Kevin Sikorski – @escaperealife

Stylist Jovan Clark – @jvnclrk

Model Nils Bremer – @nilsbre01 at New York Models, Promod Model Agency

Photo Assistant Paulina Older – @polderexpress

Styling Assistant – Keella Garre – @keellagarre