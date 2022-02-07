in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS, New York Model Management

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Nils Bremer by Kevin Sikorski

Photographer Kevin Sikorski and stylist Jovan Clark team up for our latest exclusive story

Nils Bremer

The handsome Nils Bremer (New York Models, Promod Model Agency) stars in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive session captured by fashion photographer Kevin Sikorski. In charge of styling was Jovan Clark, assisted by Keella Garre.

MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES

For the story Nils is wearing selected pieces from Armani, Zara, H&M, and Macy’s. Photo assistance by Paulina Older.

Nils Bremer

Nils Bremer

Nils Bremer

Nils Bremer

Kevin Sikorski

Kevin Sikorski

Kevin Sikorski

Kevin Sikorski

Kevin Sikorski

Photographer Kevin Sikorski – @escaperealife
Stylist Jovan Clark – @jvnclrk
Model Nils Bremer – @nilsbre01 at New York Models, Promod Model Agency
Photo Assistant Paulina Older – @polderexpress
Styling Assistant – Keella Garre – @keellagarre

exclusivePortfolio updatesPortraits

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Zen Master’ Is Coming Soon!
DANIEL w. FLETCHER

Patryk Lawry Models DANIEL w. FLETCHER Spring Summer 2022 Looks