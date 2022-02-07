Patryk Lawry Models DANIEL w. FLETCHER Spring Summer 2022 Looks

Fashion brand DANIEL w. FLETCHER enlists model Patryk Lawry at Chapter Management to star in their Spring Summer 2022 North by Northwest campaign lensed by photographer Fabien Kruszelnicki. In charge of styling was Ben Schofield, with art direction from James West. Grooming is work of beauty artist Rom Sartipi.

“With the 1950s at the forefront of his mind, the collection looks to the principles of menswear established during this time. Think denim jackets and matching utilitarian-style jeans, that cooption of workwear as everyday wear, inspired by the Beat movement and their rejection of oppressive suiting and corporate motifs. Fletcher looks to encourage that same freedom found in the post-war movement with this latest offering. Fletcher admits that it was thoughts and conversations shared with his Scottish grandmother that became a starting point for the season. Born in 1926, she came of age in the post-war era and, as she taught Fletcher to paint, would share stories and photographs of this formative time in her life as the world began to heal and establish new societal patterns and approaches to dress. Hand-painted denim looks to these memories alongside tartans and checkerboard placements.” – from DANIEL w. FLETCHER