Noa Thomas Poses for i-D Australia Summer 2018 Issue

The handsome Noa Thomas at IMG Models takes the pages of i-D Australia‘s Summer 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Jesse Lizotte. In charge of styling was Charlotte Agnew, assisted by Vicki Liang. Grooming is work of beauty artist Isabella Schmidt.

“I had the opportunity to walk the runway for Burberry’s London in Los Angeles event. Everything about it was memorable. The venue was the iconic Griffith Observatory, nestled in the hills of Griffith Park, the view of the city is spectacular. That paired with an enthusiastic crowd and a lively after-party makes it one of my favorite memories.” – Noa for i-D Australia, on his favorite modelling experience.



