Kendrick Lamar is the Cover Star of Vanity Fair August 2018 Issue

Pulitzer Prize–winning hip-hop artist Kendrick Lamar lands on the cover of American Vanity Fair‘s August 2018 edition captured by fashion photographer Annie Leibovitz. For the cover Kendrick is wearing a hoodie by Reigning Champ, T-shirt by H&M, and jewelry by Chrome Hearts.

“The minute I hear good news, it just motivates me to do more. I don’t want to get complacent. If you asked seven out of ten people, ‘What would you do if you got the Pulitzer Prize?,’ they’d say, ‘I’d put my feet up.’ But that would make me feel I’d reached my pinnacle at 30 years old, and that wouldn’t make me feel good.” — Lamar for Vanity Fair US.