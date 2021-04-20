in Editorial, Exclusive, Fresh Faces, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Omar by Mattia De Benedictis

Photographer Mattia De Benedictis and stylist Dunia Alberico team up for our latest exclusive story

Mattia De Benedictis

The handsome Omar at Riot Model Management stars in The Dawn of Change story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mattia De Benedictis.

In charge of styling was Dunia Alberico, who for the session selected pieces from Nolab, Camouflage Ar and J, Lotto, and Kangol.


Mattia De Benedictis

Mattia De Benedictis

Mattia De Benedictis

Mattia De Benedictis

Mattia De Benedictis

Omar

Omar

Omar

Omar

Omar

Omar

Omar

Omar

Photographer, Art Director Mattia De Benedictis – @mattia_dbstudio
Stylist Dunia Alberico – @evadamn
Model Omar at Riot Model Management – @_swaggynigga_
Location Mbd studio’s / Teramo-Italy

