MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Omar by Mattia De Benedictis

The handsome Omar at Riot Model Management stars in The Dawn of Change story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mattia De Benedictis.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
In charge of styling was Dunia Alberico, who for the session selected pieces from Nolab, Camouflage Ar and J, Lotto, and Kangol.
Photographer, Art Director Mattia De Benedictis – @mattia_dbstudio
Stylist Dunia Alberico – @evadamn
Model Omar at Riot Model Management – @_swaggynigga_
Location Mbd studio’s / Teramo-Italy