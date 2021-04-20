MMSCENE PORTRAITS: Omar by Mattia De Benedictis

The handsome Omar at Riot Model Management stars in The Dawn of Change story captured exclusively for MMSCENE PORTRAITS by fashion photographer Mattia De Benedictis.

In charge of styling was Dunia Alberico, who for the session selected pieces from Nolab, Camouflage Ar and J, Lotto, and Kangol.





Photographer, Art Director Mattia De Benedictis – @mattia_dbstudio

Stylist Dunia Alberico – @evadamn

Model Omar at Riot Model Management – @_swaggynigga_

Location Mbd studio’s / Teramo-Italy