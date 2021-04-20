PARIA FARZANEH Autumn Winter 2021.22 Collection

Discover PARIA FARZANEH Autumn Winter 2021.22 Country Of The Blind Collection, that was inspired by Mohsen Makhmalbaf’s 1996 film titled Gabbeh, presented with a lookbook lensed by fashion photographer Oscar Foster-Kane. The collection explores autonomy, individualism and collectivism.
FALL WINTER 2021 MENSWEAR COLLECTIONS
“The AW21 accompanying video, shot by Crown and Owls, for AW21 is a concept based on Canadian chorographer and artist, Noemie Lafrance’s social dancing experiment. Farzaneh gathered 25 people in a space and did not tell them they were taking part in the social experiment. The rules were as follows for the 25 attendants:
1. Improvise moving to the music and find a dance you like.
2. When you have found your dance moves, loop them.
3. When you see someone doing a dance that you think is better than yours, copy their dance.
4. When everyone is doing the same dance, the experiment will be over.” – from Paria Farzaneh
Photographer: Oscar Foster-Kane
Production: Antony Waller
Production Support: Arlene Faller
Hair: John Allan
Make-Up: Ana Takahashi
Casting: FOUND Casting
Music: Trading Places Records
Directed by Crowns & Owls
Camera operators – C&O, Jacob Ray
Sound – Timo Sailia
Title Design – Clare Byrne
Colourist – Tim Smith
Production Support – Greg Smith, Noir Productions