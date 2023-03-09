in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE PORTRAITS

MMSCENE PORTRAITS: One to One by Dinos Pafilas

Photographer Dinos Pafilas and stylist Paraskeva Anna team up for our latest exclusive story

Dinos Pafilas

Models Maciej Drosio and Severin Emin, both represented by Ace Models, star in the latest MMSCENE PORTRAITS exclusive story titled One to One captured by fashion photographer Dinos Pafilas. In charge of styling was Paraskeva Anna, with creative direction from Panagiotis Kelebesis.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Zara, Bershka, H&M, Pull and Bear, and Asos.

Photographer: Dinos Pafilas – @dinospafilas
Stylist: Paraskeva Anna
Creative Director: Panagiotis Kelebesis
Models: Maciej Drosio, Severin Emin, both at Ace Models

