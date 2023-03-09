PFW: BALENCIAGA Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection

Luxury fashion house BALENCIAGA presented the Fall Winter 2023.24 Collection with a show held on March 5th during the recently finished Paris Fashion Week. The collection is presented in a minimalistic space enveloped in toile, a neutral canvas on which a synergy of enduring concepts is put into sharp focus. Tailoring is deconstructed and reconstructed from pants, placing inverted waists at hems, or recasting them as cuffs, furthering an experimentation with hybridity. Pants are doubled, with legs draped over legs to create fluid motion. These concepts are applied to classic separates as well, in denim, leather, and outerwear cotton.

With inflatable forms sewn into their linings, a zip-up hoodie, a biker jacket, a tracksuit, and a puffer are reconstituted, transforming the body’s dimensions with reference to extreme athletics. Draped and gathered gowns in silk georgette are made dramatically asymmetrical, proposing new volumes. The Huge Bag and an evolution of the Crush Bag are introduced in soft leather. The Biker Boot, a design based on motocross footwear, is seen with extreme sport detail and in monochrome. The Anatomic Boot traces the foot’s curvature and toes, in tube knit or spandex

Floral print plissé dresses in leather and lightweight textile, animal print leather trenches, and small-fit sweatsuits in jersey or velour are reconfigured to accentuate shoulders, creating a pronounced, rounded silhouette. This shape, derived from Balenciaga Couture, translates to eveningwear as well, with floor-length gowns that are meticulously sequined, crystal-studded, layered with beaded fringe, knit with sparkling yarns, lace embroidered, hand-embellished with single drops of silicon, or cast in velvet, and tied at the waist with a satin bow