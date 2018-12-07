MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Oscar Bloomfield by Jeremy Orr
The handsome Oscar Bloomfield stars in Unfettered Freedom story captured and styled exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES by fashion photographer Jeremy Orr. For the session Oscar is wearing selected pieces from Stella McCartney, Country Road, Jag, M.J Bale, Reiss, Comme Des Garcon, Ugly Fish, NikeLab, SnowBee, Shut Up And Fish.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
Oscar is represented by Finesse Models Australia and Greg Tyshing Represents. Discover more of the story below:
Photographer, Stylist, Creative Director: Jeremy Orr – @orrlord
Model: Oscar Bloomfield at Finesse Models Australia, Greg Tyshing Represents
