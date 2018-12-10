MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Moe Allam & Caleb Nielsen by Stefan M Gerard
Fashion photographer Stefan M Gerard captured Feeling Beige story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring Moe Allam at Fanjam Model Management, and Caleb Nielsen at Boss Models. In charge of styling was Kale van der Merwe, with grooming from beauty artist Gaynor Florence Ingham.
MMSCENE EXCLUSIVES
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Kale & Co Bespoke. Discover more of the story below:
Models: Moe Allam at Fanjam Model Management, Caleb Nielsen at Boss Models
Groomier: Gaynor Florence Ingham
Stylist: Kale van der Merwe
Photographer: Stefan M Gerard – stefanmarcelgerard.com
