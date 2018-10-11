Chasing Pavements: Otto-Valter Vainaste Poses for MMSCENE Magazine

Pin 0 Shares

Fashion photographer Dominik Tarabanski captured Chasing Pavements story featuring the handsome Otto-Valter Vainaste at VNY Models for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s October 2018 edition.

In charge of styling was Julie Brooke Williams, who for the session selected pieces from Sies Marjan, Faith Connexion x CHRISHABANA, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Life After Denim, HUF, Nike, Florsheim, Selected Homme, Brand Black, New Balance, Acne Studios, Vans, Devereaux, and Boys of New York. Discover more of the story below:





Photographer: Dominik Tarabanski – www.tarabanski.com

Stylist: Julie Brooke Williams – www.juliebrookewilliams.com

Model: Otto-Valter Vainaste at VNY Models

