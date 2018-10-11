Chasing Pavements: Otto-Valter Vainaste Poses for MMSCENE Magazine
Fashion photographer Dominik Tarabanski captured Chasing Pavements story featuring the handsome Otto-Valter Vainaste at VNY Models for our MMSCENE Magazine‘s October 2018 edition.
GET YOUR COPY IN PRINT $23.90 AND DIGITAL $3.90
In charge of styling was Julie Brooke Williams, who for the session selected pieces from Sies Marjan, Faith Connexion x CHRISHABANA, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Life After Denim, HUF, Nike, Florsheim, Selected Homme, Brand Black, New Balance, Acne Studios, Vans, Devereaux, and Boys of New York. Discover more of the story below:
Photographer: Dominik Tarabanski – www.tarabanski.com
Stylist: Julie Brooke Williams – www.juliebrookewilliams.com
Model: Otto-Valter Vainaste at VNY Models