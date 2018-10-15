Richard Gere, Dennis Williams, Matteo Roversi, Kolos Halasz & Joe Alwyn for L’Uomo Vogue

Pin 0 Shares

L’Uomo Vogue enlists Richard Gere, Dennis Williams, Matteo Roversi, Kolos Halasz, and Joe Alwyn to cover their second edition, dedicated to Remarkable People and Places. For the cover Richard Gere was captured in Giorgio Armani by Brigitte Lacombe, Dennis Williams & Elan posed in Balenciaga for Ethan James Green, Matteo Roversi is wearing Fendi for the image captured by Paolo Roversi, Kolos Halasz models Valentino for Tom Johnson, and Joe Alwyn was styled in Prada for his cover shot by Scott Trindle.





Richard Gere in Giorgio Armani by Brigitte Lacombe

Stylist: Paul Sinclaire

Grooming: Birgitte Philippides Delaney

Dennis Williams & Elan in Balenciaga by Ethan James Green

Stylist: Matt Holmes

Hair Stylist: Tomo Jidai at Streeters

Makeup Artist: Maud Laceppe at Streeters

Matteo Roversi in Fendi by Paolo Roversi

Stylist: Hannes Hetta

Grooming: Rimi Ura

Hair Stylist: Julien D’ys

Makeup Artist: Adrien Pinault

Kolos Halasz in Valentino by Tom Johnson

Stylist: Charlotte Collet

Grooming: Chi Wong

Joe Alwyn in Prada by Scott Trindle

Stylist: Jay Massacret

Grooming: Matt Mulhall at Steeters

For more log on to: www.vogue.it