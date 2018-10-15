Richard Gere, Dennis Williams, Matteo Roversi, Kolos Halasz & Joe Alwyn for L’Uomo Vogue
L’Uomo Vogue enlists Richard Gere, Dennis Williams, Matteo Roversi, Kolos Halasz, and Joe Alwyn to cover their second edition, dedicated to Remarkable People and Places. For the cover Richard Gere was captured in Giorgio Armani by Brigitte Lacombe, Dennis Williams & Elan posed in Balenciaga for Ethan James Green, Matteo Roversi is wearing Fendi for the image captured by Paolo Roversi, Kolos Halasz models Valentino for Tom Johnson, and Joe Alwyn was styled in Prada for his cover shot by Scott Trindle.
Richard Gere in Giorgio Armani by Brigitte Lacombe
Stylist: Paul Sinclaire
Grooming: Birgitte Philippides Delaney
Dennis Williams & Elan in Balenciaga by Ethan James Green
Stylist: Matt Holmes
Hair Stylist: Tomo Jidai at Streeters
Makeup Artist: Maud Laceppe at Streeters
Matteo Roversi in Fendi by Paolo Roversi
Stylist: Hannes Hetta
Grooming: Rimi Ura
Hair Stylist: Julien D’ys
Makeup Artist: Adrien Pinault
Kolos Halasz in Valentino by Tom Johnson
Stylist: Charlotte Collet
Grooming: Chi Wong
Joe Alwyn in Prada by Scott Trindle
Stylist: Jay Massacret
Grooming: Matt Mulhall at Steeters
