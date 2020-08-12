MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Shape of Us by Paola Ledderucci

Fashion photographer Paola Ledderucci captured Shape of Us story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Gregorio Melchiorri and Sheikh Jallow at 11:11 Management. Styling is work of Eugenia Book, assisted by Francesco Falzetti, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Martina Gentili. In charge of video direction was Andrea Mariotti, assisted by Giacomo Gianfelici.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Brunello Cucinelli, Comme Des Garçons, Maki, Nove25, Entre Amis, Gallo, Moncler, Izipizi, Grifoni, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lil, Orciani, Ami, Sanyako, Paolo Pecora, Calvin Klein, Seboy’s, Aurèlie Bidermann, Birkenstock, Nina Kastens, Caruso, Fay, Tagliatore, Orian, Tod’s, Daniele Alessandrini, and Phobia.

Photographer Paola Ledderucci – @aylendahlii.photography

Video director Andrea Mariotti – @_mariotti

Stylist Eugenia Book – @eubook

Beauty Artist Martina Gentili

Models Gregorio Melchiorri, Sheikh Jallow at 11:11 Management

Video assistance Giacomo Gianfelici

Styling assistance Francesco Falzetti

All clothes from GIBOT – @gibotroma