MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Shape of Us by Paola Ledderucci

Shape of Us by Paola Ledderucci
Models Gregorio Melchiorri and Sheikh Jallow star in our latest exclusive story lensed by Paola Ledderucci
Fashion photographer Paola Ledderucci captured Shape of Us story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Gregorio Melchiorri and Sheikh Jallow at 11:11 Management. Styling is work of Eugenia Book, assisted by Francesco Falzetti, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Martina Gentili. In charge of video direction was Andrea Mariotti, assisted by Giacomo Gianfelici.
For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Brunello Cucinelli, Comme Des Garçons, Maki, Nove25, Entre Amis, Gallo, Moncler, Izipizi, Grifoni, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lil, Orciani, Ami, Sanyako, Paolo Pecora, Calvin Klein, Seboy’s, Aurèlie Bidermann, Birkenstock, Nina Kastens, Caruso, Fay, Tagliatore, Orian, Tod’s, Daniele Alessandrini, and Phobia.
Photographer Paola Ledderucci – @aylendahlii.photography
Video director Andrea Mariotti – @_mariotti
Stylist Eugenia Book – @eubook
Beauty Artist Martina Gentili
Models Gregorio Melchiorri, Sheikh Jallow at 11:11 Management
Video assistance Giacomo Gianfelici
Styling assistance Francesco Falzetti
All clothes from GIBOT – @gibotroma