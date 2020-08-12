in Editorial, Exclusive, MMSCENE STYLE Stories, Videos

MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Shape of Us by Paola Ledderucci

Models Gregorio Melchiorri and Sheikh Jallow star in our latest exclusive story lensed by Paola Ledderucci

Paola Ledderucci
Headphones L10
Shirt Comme Des Garçons
Ring Aurèlie Bidermann

Fashion photographer Paola Ledderucci captured Shape of Us story exclusively for MMSCENE STYLE STORIES featuring models Gregorio Melchiorri and Sheikh Jallow at 11:11 Management. Styling is work of Eugenia Book, assisted by Francesco Falzetti, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Martina Gentili. In charge of video direction was Andrea Mariotti, assisted by Giacomo Gianfelici.

For the session models are wearing selected pieces from Brunello Cucinelli, Comme Des Garçons, Maki, Nove25, Entre Amis, Gallo, Moncler, Izipizi, Grifoni, Polo Ralph Lauren, Lil, Orciani, Ami, Sanyako, Paolo Pecora, Calvin Klein, Seboy’s, Aurèlie Bidermann, Birkenstock, Nina Kastens, Caruso, Fay, Tagliatore, Orian, Tod’s, Daniele Alessandrini, and Phobia.

Paola Ledderucci
Glasses Izipizi
Sweater Grifoni
Shirt Polo Ralph Lauren
Ring Lil
Belt Orciani
Trousers Ami
Socks Gallo
Shoes Sanyako
Paola Ledderucci
Sunglasses Maki Sunglasses
Sweater Brunello Cucinelli
Shirt Comme Des Garçons
Rings Nove25
Trousers Entre Amis
Socks Gallo
Shoes Moncler
Gregorio
Earring Nina Kastens
Suit Caruso
Polo Shirt Fay
Rings Aurèlie Bidermann
Belt Comme Des Garçons
Socks Gallo
Shoes Moncler
Sheikh
Sunglasses Maki Sunglasses
Suit Grifoni
Tie Clip Cartier
Polo Shirt Fay Rings Lil
Belt Orciani
Socks Gallo
Shoes Sanyako
Shirt Daniele Alessandrini
T Shirt Phobia
Ring Lil
Belt Orciani
Trousers Entre Amis
Soks Gallo
Shirt Daniele Alessandrini
T Shirt Phobia
Ring Lil
Belt Orciani
Trousers Entre Amis
Soks Gallo
Smoking Jacket Tagliatore
Shirt Orian
Ring Aurèlie Bidermann
Belt Comme Des Garçons
Bermuda Shorts Entre Amis
Socks Gallo
Shoes Tod’s
Glasses Izipizi
Waistcoat Paolo Pecora
Shirt Comme Des Garçons
Rings Calvin Klein And Nove25
Belt Orciani
Bermuda Shorts Entre Amis
Socks Gallo
Shoes Seboy’s
Shoes Moncler

Photographer Paola Ledderucci – @aylendahlii.photography
Video director Andrea Mariotti – @_mariotti
Stylist Eugenia Book – @eubook
Beauty Artist Martina Gentili
Models Gregorio Melchiorri, Sheikh Jallow at 11:11 Management
Video assistance Giacomo Gianfelici
Styling assistance Francesco Falzetti
All clothes from GIBOT – @gibotroma

