MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Pape Moundor by Alej Fernández

Fashion photographer Alej Fernández (Hunter Haus) teams up with the handsome Pape Moundor at Pop House for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Styling is work of Jou Martan, with creative direction from Gumidafe Gutiér, and production by Hunter Haus. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Irene San Gil, with hair styling from Icon Canarias.
For the Nuevo vecindario (new neighborhood) story Pape is wearing selected pieces from Escada, Burberry, Fila, Lee, Kelme, Nike, Mango, Uterque, Vans, Multiópticas Las Palmas, Ralph Lauren, Ekamai Club, Joumartan, Adidas, Moschino, Longchamp, and Wmns Nike Air Max Plus.
The multidisciplinary vintage fashion has only climbed steps since its debut in the 20s where the rich of the time donated their “precious spoils” to give space for new trends, but since the 60s, famous people like Mick Jagger, Jimmy Hendrix or Eric Clapton began to revalue them at superstars levels. 2019 and we resist saying goodbye to a phenomenon that continues to mix urban cultures and styles.
Hunter Haus and his team bring you closer to that connection that drags the vintage phenomenon throughout its life where hippies, new romantics, coquettes, post punk movement, grunch, duppers or dandies, stokes croft, bohemians, indies, high end Asians, skater rats, chavs or kanis, gay movement of the 80s and many other urban styles or tribes, are responsible for an inheritance that stores a lot of history in these exclusive garments.
shirt LEE
trousers KELME
boots NIKE
shirt MANGO
trousers UTERQUE
jacket VANS
sunglasses MULTIÓPTICAS LAS PALMAS
shoes RALPH LAUREN
sweater EKAMAI CLUB
trousers JOUMARTAN
shirt RETRO ADIDAS SPORT
trousers MOSCHINO
bag LONGCHAMP
shoes WMNS NIKE AIR MAX PLUS
Photographer: Alej Fernández (Hunter Haus) – www.hunterhausstudio.com
Stylist: Jou Martan
Creative direction: Gumidafe Gutiér
Production: Hunter Haus
Makeup Artist: Irene San Gil
Hair Stylist: Icon Canarias
Model: Pape Moundor at Pop House
Thanks to Sigma Canarias – Ekamai Club
