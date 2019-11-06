MMSCENE STYLE STORIES: Pape Moundor by Alej Fernández

Fashion photographer Alej Fernández (Hunter Haus) teams up with the handsome Pape Moundor at Pop House for the latest MMSCENE STYLE STORIES exclusive session. Styling is work of Jou Martan, with creative direction from Gumidafe Gutiér, and production by Hunter Haus. In charge of makeup was beauty artist Irene San Gil, with hair styling from Icon Canarias.

For the Nuevo vecindario (new neighborhood) story Pape is wearing selected pieces from Escada, Burberry, Fila, Lee, Kelme, Nike, Mango, Uterque, Vans, Multiópticas Las Palmas, Ralph Lauren, Ekamai Club, Joumartan, Adidas, Moschino, Longchamp, and Wmns Nike Air Max Plus.

The multidisciplinary vintage fashion has only climbed steps since its debut in the 20s where the rich of the time donated their “precious spoils” to give space for new trends, but since the 60s, famous people like Mick Jagger, Jimmy Hendrix or Eric Clapton began to revalue them at superstars levels. 2019 and we resist saying goodbye to a phenomenon that continues to mix urban cultures and styles.

Hunter Haus and his team bring you closer to that connection that drags the vintage phenomenon throughout its life where hippies, new romantics, coquettes, post punk movement, grunch, duppers or dandies, stokes croft, bohemians, indies, high end Asians, skater rats, chavs or kanis, gay movement of the 80s and many other urban styles or tribes, are responsible for an inheritance that stores a lot of history in these exclusive garments.





Photographer: Alej Fernández (Hunter Haus) – www.hunterhausstudio.com

Stylist: Jou Martan

Creative direction: Gumidafe Gutiér

Production: Hunter Haus

Makeup Artist: Irene San Gil

Hair Stylist: Icon Canarias

Model: Pape Moundor at Pop House

Thanks to Sigma Canarias – Ekamai Club