Discover Louis Vuitton Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Pre-Collection

Virgil Abloh showcased Louis Vuitton’s SS20 Pre-Collection with the latest campaign

French fashion house Louis Vuitton presented their Spring Summer 2020 Menswear Pre-Collection, that explores everyday wardrobe of a modern man, with the latest advertising campaign.

Unconscious of one’s age. Each season, Louis Vuitton’s Men’s Artistic Director Virgil Abloh explores the developmental stages that form a man’s identity and wardrobe. For the Spring-Summer 2020 Pre-Collection Campaign, he chose to focus on the collective energy of today’s youth as it is currently lived in this film directed by Umi Ishihara.

See more looks from Louis Vuitton’s SS20 Pre-Collection below:

